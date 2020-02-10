Hollyoaks spoilers: baby drama for Ollie if Brooke likes it

(Photo: Lime Pictures)

Although Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) made his wishes known in Hollyoaks, Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) decided to give her baby up for adoption at birth, but – while Ollie discusses options with dad Luke (Gary Lucy) – Matters escalate because Brooke begins to have contractions before he has contractions and the baby gives birth.

In the upcoming episodes, Luke worries about Ollie, and – knowing he has a conflict about his baby – promises to support his son, no matter what. However, Ollie misreads Luke’s comments and comes to believe that he offers to help him raise the child, so he cannot control his excitement.

Meanwhile, Booke comes to learn from Ollie’s excitement and asks him about the catalyst behind it – but he tells her she will have to wait until tomorrow, as he plans to tell her at the opening of the Grande Bazaar.

Later in the week Brooke starts to have labor and so she gives birth.

Her work lasts all night, and Ollie is more excited than ever with the prospect of going to the hospital, but he is angry when his father cannot go with him and therefore decides to go alone.

Brooke later, however, gets stressed out because nothing is going on, but Ollie arrives and puts her at ease before his baby boy arrives.

Ollie is overwhelmed, but will he decide to keep the baby?

Or will Brooke insist that the child be adopted for adoption?

One to watch: Wednesday, February 20 at 7 pm on E4.

