Hollyoaks spoilers: Anna Passey reveals the return of Sienna

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) was shocked in Hollyoaks when she heard that Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) had just played her when he returned to the village earlier this year and promised that she could be with her babies again, so she was looking for them the ultimate revenge and Chester left with Sophie and Sebastian in tow – but she will be back in the upcoming episodes.

About how Sienna feels like being reunited with her beloved children, actress Anna said: “Totally full of joy, like every mother who was divorced from her children. She is so relieved that they are back ‘

“Sienna finally got her children back, after years of pain. She didn’t want to leave Brody, but her children have her priority. She had to keep them safe and is so scared that Warren will take them again. “

Speaking of Warren, when he heard that Sienna had gone into hiding with his children, he initiated a plan to track her down – and promised to do whatever it took to find her. However, as Brody (Adam Woodward) was determined to find Sienna, he decided to offer his services to Warren, and so the two left in search of her – with Joel (Rory Douglas-Speed) in tow.

The question is: where has Sienna been?

Anna revealed: “Sienna has been in a hospital with Sebastian in Wales trying to lie low, but keep him safe.”

Sienna has no idea that the trio went on a mission to find her. Speaking of how the character would feel if she discovered that Brody had attuned to Warren, Anna said, “She would feel even more betrayal of Brody to work with her enemy.”

Sienna knows very well that Brody slept with Liberty (Jessamy Stoddart), but they don’t know she knows that. Despite the fact that a baby is on the way due to the dalliance of the couple, it seems as though she will not be in a hurry back to the village now that she has her biological children in her grasp.

Anna said: ‘I think she feels betrayed by her sister and Brody and now she knows the baby is theirs. I think she will focus all her attention and priority on her own children and make them two worried about their baby. “

“As for Sienna, Brody has a new life to live with Liberty. They seem to continue together. The only reason she would return would be for Sebastian’s care

Hollyoaks will continue on Friday, February 7 at 7 pm on E4.

