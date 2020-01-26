Holly Willoughby shows off a ruffled 'bridesmaid' dress with a daring separation from Dancing On Ice

Holly Willoughby’s fans are thrilled with her latest Dancing On Ice look, which many compare to a stunning bridesmaid dress.

For the third show of the competition, the moderator appeared in a glamorous pink dress with a ruffled neckline and a thigh column.

38-year-old Holly completed the look with gold high-heeled shoes and matching diamond earrings, and wore her blonde curls that had hatched into a chic side parting.

When she caught a glimpse of her outfit on Instagram before the show, many fans congratulated Holly’s bold look this week.

Holly-Willoughby’s look was a hit with the fans

(Image: Instagram)

Holly also seemed to love the work of her glamorous group when she was walking around before the show

(Image: Instagram)

“Literally can’t handle how awesome she looks,” said one.

“Holly looks like a Disney princess tonight,” said another.

While others told the host that the dress was the perfect bridesmaid dress.

“It must be a dream to dress like a princess every week,” sighed another viewer.

Many agreed that it was a return to shape for Holly, whose style team had a little success last week.

Holly and Phil did their best to host the third round of the ice skating competition

(Image: ITV)

The fans joked that Holly had forgotten her top when she presented the show in a classy bustier-style dress.

The deep corset was completely see-through, and many spectators were amazed to see such a daring creation in a family show.

“Why is Holly Willougby in underwear on TV?” tweeted a viewer.

Holly’s outrageous robe wasn’t the only drama of the evening.

Dancing On Ice viewers weren’t sure about Holly’s corset

(Image: ITV)

The number of fans remaining was convinced that she was only wearing her underwear

(Image: instagram)

The show started with Holly and co-host Phillip Schofield when they dropped the bombing message that competitor Caprice had split up with her professional partner Hamish Gaman.

Caprice did not appear on the show and instead received a free ticket for this week, in which she will appear with another partner.

No reason was given for the split between Caprice and Hamish, although it was claimed that the couple had a “toxic” relationship.

An ITV spokesman, however, classified these claims as completely untrue.