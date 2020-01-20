Holly Willoughby addresses masked singer octopus speculation

To watch this video, enable JavaScript and consider updating to a website

Holly Willoughby finally responded to fans wondering if she is the octopus of The Masked Singer.

This morning’s co-host Phillip Schofield and host Kem Cetinay asked him about his participation in the eccentric singing show.

When asked if it was the talent with tentacles, the 38-year-old woman said: ‘Guys, this is very nice of you, but everyone has heard me sing, right? The octopus has a very good voice. “

That sounds like a “no” to us, but she continued: “You know what, I will not confirm or deny, I will just leave it there. I get up a lot in my spare time …”

Octopus had a great impact on his first appearance with his interpretation of the Little Mermaid song Part Of Your World.

They described themselves as “bubbly, happy and always on the move”, as well as being “leggy” and having some connection to the catwalk, and admitting that they love weight training after their first performance.

So far, there have been many guesses, but most of them are Australian due to the accent.

We could imagine it (Image: Mike Marsland / WireImage)

Maybe Holly is great in accents?

Conjectures so far have included Kylie Minogue, Danii Minogue, Courtney Act, Tyra Banks, Holly Valance, Heidi Klum, Charlotte Church and Jane McDonald.

The ITV series The Masked Singer began earlier this month and four celebrities have already been unmasked, including Patsy Palmer (Butterfly), Alan Johnson (Pharaoh), Justin Hawkins (Chameleon) and soccer legend Teddy Sheringham (Tree).

Teddy almost did not arrive on the stage of The Masked Singer after revealing that his wife said that his singing would see him “ridiculed for the rest of his life.”

The 53-year-old sports star was unmasked on Saturday night after competing in the crazy ITV singing contest like Tree, but revealed in This Morning that his appearance on the show almost truncated after a rather dubious rehearsal.

Who would have thought (Image: ITV)

‘When I went and did the rehearsals for the first time it was in the studio and I sang the song only on a backing track and I thought,” Yes, that sounds good, “he said.

‘My vocal coach sent it to me later that day and said,” Look, look what you think. “

Teddy continued: ‘I was lying in bed that night, I have it on my phone, I said,” You sent me what I did today, do we have to listen? “

‘We’re lying there, I played it and it was horrible. My wife said: “You have to leave this show, you will be ridiculed for the rest of your life.”

This morning it airs Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. on ITV and The Masked Singer airs every Saturday at 7 p.m. on ITV.





