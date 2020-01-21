Holby City review with spoilers: the last stand of Serena Campbell

Back from his touch with the law (Image: BBC)

The departure of Serena Campbell (Catherine Russell) from Holby City after more than seven years was an appropriate farewell for a character who has always been peculiar, passionate, determined, funny, fallible and a little scary. When the beloved nephew Jason (Jules Robertson) was affected by the new privatized transport regime and lost his job, Serena did not hesitate to get involved in his name. What was at stake was not only Jason’s work, but the future of the NHS in Holby, which was threatened by the happy privatization Max McGerry (Jo Martin).

Serena helped inspire a protest from the porters, but about half a dozen of them stopped around the reception area with banners in support of Jason, Serena worried a little in case this would have an impact on the patients. She tried to negotiate with Max: get the private transportation company to restore Jason and the strike would be suspended.

Max said he couldn’t or wouldn’t do that, so Serena grabbed the nearest air horn and climbed onto the roof of a practical Land Rover to lead the protest. It was not long before she was arrested, the sound of the air could be heard in the Darwin Theater, but she suffered nothing worse than a night in a police cell without toilet paper.

We will miss her (Image: BBC)

The worst was yet to come. Upon her return to Holby, Max fired her for serious misconduct. Surely there is some kind of disciplinary procedure, even in Holby? The way back from this kind of thing is usually showing brilliance through ninja surgery, and that is exactly what Serena had the opportunity to do.

Bernie’s old flame, Alex Dawson (Heather Peace) had returned, hurting her leg in a fall. When she was found on the floor of Serena’s office writhing in pain, Serena realized that she needed to be in the theater urgently, but the new and exciting lock that Max had installed on the door of Serena’s office did not work, catching Serena, Donna (Jaye Jacobs) and Alex. inside.

Serena was forced to improvise with what Donna later described as a “butter knife” instead of a scalpel and Alex’s leg was saved. Apparently, so was Serena’s career at Holby, when Max realized how good it would look for the CQC inspectors expected that the wonder surgeon Serena wandered through the AAU.

Serena was ready to tell the inspectors exactly what she thought of her neighborhood. “We exist in chaos,” he told them, “but we not only face that chaos, but we prosper.” This room is a miracle and it’s a family. “It was quite similar to Darwin’s defense for Jac last week, and led AAU to get a brilliant report. And Jason got his job back.

But Serena had had enough. “We are at war,” he transmitted to the hospital from the CEO’s office. She said a bright CQC report should not be used “as an opportunity to attract investments.” He said the enemy was at the gates, but that he was halfway to them. She had had enough.

There was a small farewell meeting at the entrance (or exit) of Wyvern when Donna, Essie (Kaye Wragg), Dominic (David Ames), Jason, Xavier (Marcus Griffiths), Sacha (Bob Barrett) and Cameron (Nic Jackman) arrived . say goodbye (because nobody ever works a notice period in Holby). So what’s next for Mrs. Campbell? I could go to Kenya to work with Alex, I could “move to Cornwall and grow marrows,” or I could do something completely different. “It’s time for a little adventure.”

Do you have a nurse in each neighborhood? (Image: BBC)

In other news, we met Nicky’s (Belinda Owusu) mother, Tracey (Cathy Murphy), who seems a bit wrong. She had caused a traffic accident driving without insurance, and Nicky spent the rest of the episode being blackmailed by the man who was injured in the accident. Now he faces work shifts at Mythical St James’s to recover the required cash.

And Essie decided to leave Ben (Charlie Condou) instead of discovering the truth that baby Isla is not her legally adopted son. He might have had a lucky getaway anyway, since Dominic has heard rumors, again from The Mythical St James’s where Ben used to work, that he is a “nurse in every kind of neighborhood.”

And there was a precious moment when Sacha took the time to worry about Essie to worry about Jac (Rosie Marcel). “Please do not suffer again, not only,” he implored, adding: “None of us.”

But it was the episode of Serena. “I will never be so far away that I cannot return if they need me,” he said, and we will raise a glass of Shiraz for that thought.

Sue Haasler is the author of five novels and the official BBC book Holby City, which you can read here.

The soap newsletter

Includes exclusive content, spoilers and interviews before they are seen on the site. Know more “