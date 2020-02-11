Hokko Life is similar to Animal Crossing with profound changes

Waiting for Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been anything but simple, but have you thought about what keeps you awake at night in enthusiastic expectation when it finally comes true? Hokko Life, an emerging PC community sim from former Lionhead developer Robert Tatnell, might be just what you need. The game has many staples from other community simulators such as Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley, such as fishing, insect catching, farming and numerous villagers to chat with, but it introduces a lot of adaptation to the mix so that players can build their dream village. Take a look at the trailer below to get acquainted with its relaxed style and wealth of options.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y8dOHf_I_xM [/ embed]

I wasn’t kidding when I said that Hokko Life is very reminiscent of Animal Crossing. Indie games that borrow a lot from specific Nintendo IPs have been furious lately: watch Bug Fables, for example, to get a fresh look at Paper Mario’s art style and see how Kindred Fates wants to develop monster-catching RPGs. Hokko Life has a chance to evoke the same feelings as it gets early in the year. With the right cast of attractive villagers and a relaxing gameplay loop of mining, farming, building and organizing, Hokko Life might be something special.

Through.