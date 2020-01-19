OTTAWA – Marcus Hogberg made 40 saves for the Ottawa Senators in a 5-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

The Senators (17-23-8) were beaten 42-21 and without Hogberg’s performance, they would likely have seen a different result. It was the 25-year-old’s second NHL victory in 13 career starts.

The victory also allowed Ottawa to break its nine game losing streak.

With nearly 40 family members on hand for the fourth episode of the Battle of the Tkachuk Brothers, it was Brady who shone brightly, picking up a goal and assisting. It was also the first time his Senators have beaten the older brothers Matthew’s Flames.

Calgary (26-19-5) saw its six-game winning streak come to an end as they played their last game before entering a nine-day break.

David Rittich only repelled 16 of 20 shots.

David Rittich, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Colin White gave Ottawa a 4-0 lead with his third period goal scoring on a rebound from Mikkel Boedker and Vladislav Namestnikov added an empty net goal.

Mark Jankowski broke Hogberg’s shutout with just under six minutes left in the third with his first of the season and Noah Hanifin scored late in the period.

The Senators managed to take a 2-0 lead in the second, while Chris Tierney picked up a free puck in front and lost behind Rittich. Connor Brown then scored in power play as he dug a puck under Rittich and was able to push him over the goal line.

Hogberg made a huge stick stop on Sam Bennett halfway through the second to keep the Flames off the board.

Ottawa Senators goalkeeper Marcus Hogberg (LA PRESSE CANADIENNE / Fred Chartrand)

Despite being sidelined 15-3 in the first period, it was the Senators who held a 1-0 lead.

Brady Tkachuk marked his 15th of the season when he sought to switch to Anthony Duclair, but instead saw the puck deflect from the stick of Travis Harmonic before entering the net.

It was the Senators’ last home game before their eight-day break.

Remarks

Jean-Gabriel Pageau missed his second game in a row with a sore neck… Rudolfs Balcers was a healthy scratch.

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 18, 2020.

Lisa Wallace, The Canadian Press