HOFer Ed Reed blames lying Texans for ending his career

Former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed was included in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a nominee for the first vote in 2019 after 12 brilliant seasons in the NFL.

Although, if it was up to Reed, he would still play at the age of 41. The nine-fold Pro Bowler left his original Ravens team to sign with the Houston Texans in 2013. He appeared in just seven games with the Texans that season before it was released.

Recently hired by the football program of his former Miami Hurricanes, Reed now blames the Texans for his career coming to an ‘early’ end.

“You actually brought me in, recruited me and asked me to tell you the things I tell you,” Reed recently told Bleacher Report. “And when I started saying things like that, they took me away. It was like, “No, that’s not how we do it.” So people lied to me. I’m too old to lie to and I’m too old to play these games with people who say you have to play the game to get higher. I don’t play the game. I don’t have time for that. I’m going to do something else. “

Reed then concluded that he would still play in the NFL if he had not chosen to leave Baltimore for the Texans.

“If I had stayed in Baltimore, I would still play today,” Reed continued. “I know. I had everything going well. I had my doctor, training, everything.”

We are not 100% sure why Reed thinks he could still play in the NFL at 41. No defense in the modern history of the game has lasted so long in the competition.

Although he clearly still has problems with the way Houston dealt with the situation. The team closed the 2013 season with two wins and saw Gary Kubiak be fired after 13 games.

Reed eventually ended that season as a member of the New York Jets and retired after that short period.

It is not too often that we hear a record from a former organization in this way. It will be interesting to see if the Texans have a reaction or if this is only seen as water under the bride.