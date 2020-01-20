HM Deshmukh says 24/7 nightlife will not be possible in Greater Mumbai, citing already overworked police

Thackeray announced last week that stores, malls and restaurants in non-residential areas of Mumbai will be able to remain open 24/7 from January 26, although it is not mandatory. He gave the example of nightlife in London and in the city of Indore in Madhya Pradesh by saying that Mumbai should not delay in providing similar facilities to people at night as the metropolis operates 24 hours a day and 7 days a week.

According to Thackeray’s original proposal from 2013, all restaurants, cafes, dairies, pharmacies, theaters, gymnasiums and spas should be able to stay awake all night, mainly in non-residential areas. He later modified his proposal and suggested that 24/7 cafes and restaurants in parts of Mumbai as well as in the suburbs give the city an international feel.

The mayor of Mumbai, Kishori Pednekar, strongly supported Thackeray’s proposal, saying that it will make the metropolis dynamic. Mumbai operates 24×7. A large number of workers and employees in various establishments work late at night and obtain food in restaurants. The Nigh Life initiative will have no impact on law and order in the city because the police are capable, ” she noted.

However, opposition leader at BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation Ravi Raja (Congress) made reference to police data on the increase in crimes in the city and said that in such a situation, the police department will have to step up his efforts to maintain law and order. First, restaurants and other establishments will respect the rules and regulations. But it can be compromised later by greasing the palms of the authorities, which will need to be handled with care, ” he said.

