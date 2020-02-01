H&M accused of “greenwashing” about plans to make clothing from sustainable fabric

H&M has been criticized for its plans to make clothing from Circulose, a sustainable fabric made from up-cycled clothing and fashion waste.

The Scandinavian fashion giants will be the first retailer to sell clothing made from the material produced by the Swedish company Re: newcell.

The clothing sold by H&M will consist of a mixture of Circulose and Viscose that consists of 50 percent cellulose from upcycled cotton jeans fabric and 50 percent viscose from FSC certified wood.

The retailer told WWD that his Circulosic clothing will be in stores from spring and that he plans to use only recycled or sustainably produced materials by 2030.

However, the movement has been criticized by anti-fast fashion campaign player, Venetia La Manna, who tells The Independent that it is another example of H&M greenwashing its customers.

“Circulose is an absolute tick,” says La Manna. “It not only creates something out of waste, it is also vegan, non-toxic, sustainable and biodegradable. As a ‘new’ material, it is much more planet-friendly than many of the sustainable yarns that are already on the market.

“With this in mind, it is very unfortunate to hear that Circulose has chosen to work with H&M on such an exciting, circular and innovative yarn. Sustainable fashion must absolutely be as accessible as possible for as many people as possible, but the fast fashion model will never achieve all the important net zero goals that we should strive for. “

La Manna explained that textile waste has increased dramatically in recent years and that the focus should be on reducing the quantity we buy and lowering production rather than introducing new materials for consumption.

“H&M will do everything it can to continuously greenwash consumers,” La Manna added, referring to the retailer’s Conscious Collections, which are made from environmentally friendly materials.

“Ultimately, the huge amount of product that H&M produces causes irreversible damage to both the planet and humans, and outweighs their sustainability efforts,” she explained. “Fashion can never be so fast and will never be sustainable.”

Regarding the best way to be an environmentally conscious shopper, La Manna recommends enjoying the clothes you already have by finding different ways to style them instead of constantly looking to renew your wardrobe with new purchases.

“I propose to organize a Swap Shop with friends or colleagues to get the dopamine hit of something new without actually making a purchase,” she adds.

“If you feel like Zara, try a car boot sale, a charity or a vintage store and take advantage of online circular fashion through websites such as eBay, Depop or Cloakroom Collective. I would also recommend renting an outfit if you want something for an event or wedding, my go-to is Hurr. “

If you are not ready to change your shopping habits and completely boycott the main street, La Manna suggests simply trying to shop less often.

“Delaying our total consumption can have a huge impact,” she adds.

The Independent has contacted H&M for comments.

