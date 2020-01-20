The incident took place last week in Sagar Dweep, where thousands of tourists went to Makar Sankranti to take a holy bath in Gangasagar.

Image credit: News18 Bangla

Every Indian who has traveled by public transport, whether in cities or towns, is very aware of the problem of overcrowding in trains and buses, especially at festivals and occasions. But the Indians also have a propensity to ‘play’ like no other, as shown by a married couple in West Bengal trying to get into a full bus.

The shock was such that a couple decided to try an unconventional method. Instead of breaking through the door, the husband and wife walked to the side of the bus, where the man picked up his wife and pushed her, first, through the open window of the bus, News18 Bangla reported.

The incident took place last week at Sagar Dweep, the point in West Bengal where the Ganges River meets the waters of the Bay of Bengal. The confluence site, also known as Gangasagar, is considered sacred by pilgrims from all over India, Bangladesh and Nepal, and every year, during Makar Sankranti, thousands of pilgrims come to discover a dip in Gangasagar and follow it with a visit to Kapil Muni’s ashram.

This year also in Makar Sankranti, almost 18 lakh people gathered in Gangasagar to take a dip. However, the commotion occurred on Saturday when people finally began returning to their respective homes. Thousands of people tried to get on local public buses that would take them to their respective towns, cities and border points.

The hilarious incident was captured in telephone videos and has since gone viral on social networks.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kqhVBw_mois [/ embed]

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.