Hit-Boy remembers working with Nipsey on a song nominated by Grammy

LOS ANGELES – This is what dreams are made of. A boy from Fontana grew up to produce some of the top hits of the past decade. No wonder he’s called Hit Boy.

“My first appearance at the Grammys was watching Lil Wayne and Eminem perform Drop The World, which I and the homie Jason Cash produced,” said Hit-Boy. “That alone was exciting for me. That was my first real introduction to the hip-hop world. “

That was in 2010 when he was just 22 years old. Since then he has won a Grammy and has been nominated for more this year. But this time he was a producer and artist for his work on the Nipsey Hussles Racks In The Middle,

“Nipsey is literally recording the song on the chair I’m sitting on this microphone on,” said Hit-Boy.

The song with both him and Roddy Rich was released outside of his popular marathon store just a month before the murder of the South LA icon.

“He wanted to drop something right after the Grammys and had a nomination with him victory round, only you know to bring it up to this level. He wanted a staple, so I gave it to him. I have not hesitated. I gave it to Nip without hesitation, ”said Hit-Boy.

Hit-Boy, whose real name is Chauncey Hollis, explains how seriously Nipsey took the song, especially the verse in which he honored his close friend’s death.

“He was sitting in the chair I am in now, like a hoodie wrapped in tears as if it were emotional. It was a real moment. So I was like this shot was done. He might be a day later coming back just popped up on me and he was like a man i need to write a third verse about it, “said hollis.” we need to cast a third vote on it. everyone in this era, most people don’t even write three verses anymore. “

Now in the same studio in which he also works on the Chauncey Hollis project Album will continue with the same musical spirit that he shared with Nipsey.

“I feel like he left a piece of himself here. Literally every artist who gets through, says Bro, I don’t know what this room is about, but I love being here. They love to work here, ”said Hollis. “People get through, if not an EP, an album full of music, you know what I’m saying. It’s not just a song or two. I feel that everything has to do with the tone and the energy that we have stuck in this room when we were doing Racks In The Middle.

On sunday evening, Racks In The Middle Hit Boy could deliver his second Grammy. It could be the last trophy awarded for the Nipsey marathon.