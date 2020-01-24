Historic Bedford Boy High School Loses Fire

BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) – Today, the loss of the historic old Bedford High School, years later, Bedford Middle School has been felt throughout the city of Bedford. It is one of only three buildings that share a story with the Bedford Boys, Company A of the 29th Infantry Division. These three sites are Liberty Train Station, Greens Drug Store (now Bedford Boys Tribute Center) and Bedford High School.

“Every small town in America has its high school, its pharmacy, its train station … and unfortunately, today, we have lost a huge historic building at Bedford High School.”

Ken Parker – Co-curator / Bedford Boys Tribute Center

Before the old middle school, the building was Bedford High School. The school was originally built as a high school in 1928. Next to the old high school stands what many call “Old Yellow” was built in 1912.

“Schools, like Bedford High School, were an anchor for a community in a small town. So many people attended, their parents, their grandparents graduated, it’s a tragic loss. “

John Long – Director of Education / National D-Day Memorial Foundation

LATEST STORIES:

Get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.