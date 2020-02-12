Hissing and kissing – the museum invites people to call cockroaches this Valentine’s Day

ROANOKE, VA. (WFXR) – There are several ways to honor your loved or (despised) Valentine’s Day, including naming after a hissing cockroach from Madagascar.

“No matter who you are reminded of when you see a cockroach – your significant other, an ex-Valentine’s Day, or maybe a family member – naming a cockroach at the Science Museum in West Virginia is certainly a special way to celebrate this Valentine’s Day,” Laut said a statement from the museum.

The name of a cockroach costs $ 5 and comes with a personalized e-card. This unique fundraiser runs through February.

Purchases can be made through an online donation or at the museum, where, according to the museum, you can see the cockroach colony.

Koren Smith, marketing director of the museum, visited Living Local on Wednesday and brought some friends with her. Check out her looks here.

LAST STORIES:

This is the car your high school student could win at the YOVASO After Prom Grand Finale!

New York defends itself: Cuomo meets with Trump to discuss the controversial “Green Light” law

The legislature questions the readiness of the Census Bureau for 2020

Virginia’s mother arrested at Indiana National Investigation Center; Children found safe

Roanoke Valley forecast

With the WFXR News App, which is available on Apple and Android, you can transfer current news, weather reports and sporting events to your smartphone.