“His father hit India with bombs”: Digvijaya Singh sets Padma Shri to Adnan Sami

Sami, born in London to a veteran of the Pakistani Air Force, applied for Indian citizenship in 2015 and became a citizen of the country in January 2016.

updated:February 3, 2020, 8:47 AM IST

File photo of congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Indore: Senior congress leader Digvijaya Singh attacked the center on Sunday for handing over the Padma Shri to singer Adnan Sami, who became Indian in 2016 in Pakistan.

In his “Save the Constitution, Save the Country” speech here in Madhya Pradesh, Singh said that Sami’s father “had hit India” with bombs when serving with the Pakistani Air Force (PAF).

“Because Sami is an artist who came from Pakistan, I had recommended his case to the Indian government for citizenship. He has Indian citizenship under the Modi government,” said the leader of the convention and added that he never had made a recommendation to the government. for granting Padma Shri to Sami.

He said Sami’s father “dropped bombs on us” while flying a Pakistani Air Force fighter plane.

“In contrast, the Indian army officer Sanaullah of Assam, who had fought against the enemy, was sent to a detention camp for not showing documents (during the Assam NRC exercise). This is the citizenship law of the Modi government,” he said. .

He was one of the 118 people chosen by the Center last month for the Padma Shri Prizes.

