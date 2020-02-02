Hinting at horse trading in MP, BJP’s Gopal Bhargav reveals his CM aspirations

Bhargav also accused the Kamal Nath ministers of yielding to corruption, claiming that they are unsure of the life of their own government and well aware that the government can crumble at any time.

File photo of opposition leader in the MP meeting Gopal Bhargav.

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh opposition leader Gopal Bhargav, who showed his disappointment here on Sunday about losing the chance to lose a shot at the Chief Minister’s post, said that when some MLAs change loyalty, the government of Kamal Nath can fall anytime.

At a public meeting in his hometown of Sagar, Bhargav spoke of his disappointment that he was unable to form the government after a closely fought assembly poll in 2018, when the congress got 114 seats while the BJP managed 109 seats.

“As an opposition leader, I say you never know if four or five MLAs were here or there. Someone from your region will be prime minister, “Bhargav said, expressing his ambitions for the highest position. He added, however, that the wish of the party is of the utmost importance.

Bhargav also accused the Kamal Nath ministers of yielding to corruption, claiming that they are unsure of the life of their own government and well aware that the government could crumble the day when some MLAs change sides.

Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta mocked Bhargav’s comments and added that his internal ambitions have become public today.

“They must understand that the government of Kamal Nath has suppressed them three times in the meeting and is able to do it again,” Gupta said.

