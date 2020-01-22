“Principal Hindustan Ki Beti Hoon,

Maathe pe sindoor lagati hu, azaan mein sarr dhak leti hu,

Principal Hindustan Ki Beti Hoon,

Har rang mein main milti hoon. ”

Syeda Umme Kulsum, a graduate in human genetics, is winning the Internet for her powerful and stimulating composition, “Main Hindustan Ki Beti Hoon,” which she recited in the organized protest at the clock tower in Lucknow. The protests, which have been organized primarily by women, are against the highly controversial Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Citizens Registry (NRC).

The video of his recitation was shared by Twitter user Alok Pandey, who captioned it: “This is Saiyyada Ume Kulsoom, a graduate in human genetics, reading this suggestive composition on the 4th day of continuous iconic #CAA_NRC protests in #Lucknow” clock tower”.

This is Saiyyada Ume Kulsoom, a postgraduate in human genetics, who reads this suggestive composition on day 4 of continuous #CAA_NRC protests in the iconic #Lucknow clock tower. See pic.twitter.com/0lQgEGnunj

– Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) January 20, 2020

The poem begins with a tribute to women; eventually he continues talking about secularism in India and how people who belong to different states, cultures and religions live in harmony with the utmost mutual respect. This is extremely moving given that the nation has seen widespread protests and agitation after the approval of the CAA in December 2019. Protesters argue that the new Law is not only discriminatory, but also an attack on the secular nature of the country. “Dargah mein haath phelati hoon, Mandir mein hath jor ti hoon, Bhandare mein maine sabzi khayi hai, langar mein daal makhani khayi or khilayi hai, Hindustan principal ki beti hoon”. In some verses, Kulsum manages to paint a picture of universal brotherhood, which forms the very essence of our country. The video has gone viral, with several people praising the girl for her thunderous words.

In fact, a very strong representation, n transmission voice. Stay alive!

– Ayli Darvesh (@ d33c0d95bfb244c) January 22, 2020

Unity in diversity🇮🇳✊

– Azaad Alam (@ AzaadAlam6) January 20, 2020

Perfect!!! More power for Kulsum ✊

– آصف (@aiqbalz) January 20, 2020

The protest of women in Lucknow is similar to the protests of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, which have become a symbol of the country’s resistance against CAA and NRC. Like Shaheen Bagh women, Lucknow protesters have refused to yield despite police warnings and continue to sit in protest for the fifth consecutive day.

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.