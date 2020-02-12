Hindalco’s net profit in the third quarter fell by 24% to Rs 1,062 cr

Hindalco Industries Ltd, the metal flagship of the Aditya Birla Group, recorded a 24 percent drop in net profit to Rupees 1.062 billion from October to December, compared to Rupees 1.394 billion in the prior-year quarter.

Consolidated sales decreased 12 percent to 29.197 billion rupees compared to 33.213 billion rupees in the same period last year.

“Despite the subdued economic environment, the company delivered stable quarterly results thanks to Novelis’ strong performance, lower input costs and stable business operations of Indian companies,” said a statement.

Total earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the third quarter were 20 Rs. 3,676 crore compared to Rs. 4,080 crore in the third quarter 19. This corresponds to a decrease of 10 percent. Consolidated net debt to EBITDA as of December 31, 2019 was 2.65 times compared to 2.48 times as of March 31, 2019.

Consolidated profit before special items and taxes was 1,487 billion rupees in the third quarter, compared to 1,931 billion rupees in the previous year, a decrease of 23 percent.

Segment-by-segment sales in the aluminum segment decreased by 9 percent to 5,467 billion rupees compared to 6,019 billion rupees in the previous year due to lower realizations. Income from the copper business in the third quarter of the fiscal year was 20 Rs. 4,774 crore compared to Rs. 5,943 crore a year ago.

“Hindalco has continuously focused on improving plant operations in recent years. This efficiency has helped us to remain strong and stable in weak markets,” said CEO Satish Pai.

Despite global conditions, Novelis saw an increase in the transportation of cans and car sheet metal, triggered by increasing consumer preference for sustainable packaging options and closed automotive recycling systems.

“All of our strategic expansion projects in India and Novelis are on track. In January, Novelis successfully issued $ 1.6 billion in bonds at attractive terms, reflecting recognition and trust in Hindalco-Novelis,” said Pai.

Hindalco Industries is the metal flagship of the Aditya Birla Group. Hindalco is a $ 18.7 billion metal power plant, the world’s largest aluminum rolling and recycling company, and a major copper producer.

It is also one of the largest Asian producers of primary aluminum. Hindalco’s global presence spans 36 manufacturing units in 10 countries.