Hina Khan’s biased red dress with a plaid coat is a must-have for Valentine’s Day

From television to movies, Hina Khan has come a long way. The actress has a large following and, apart from her work, many love the actress for her sensible and punctual fashion skills. The actress, whose debut movie Hacked has just been released, was busy promoting it across the country and made sure to do it in style.

Of the many elegant outfits that Hina wore, we looked at one of her dresses that we think looks absolutely perfect for the date of Valentine’s Day. The dress is comfortable, elegant and makes Hina look like an absolute diva. She combined her look with the right kind of makeup and jewelry and we believe that all fashion fans should take note of it.

The red bais cut dress by Hina Khan with a plaid coat is an essential outfit for Valentine’s Day

Given that it is the outfit of Valentine’s Day, the red dress fits perfectly. The outfit was customized for Hina by Cuin for the promotions of her film. The dress was a biased cut dress that Hina combined with a coat in both pink and red squares. The dress received more details with a white belt at the waist and the middle part of the bottom of the dress.

Hina allowed her soft dress to speak and left wearing any piece of jewelry with the look. He added a silver ring to complete the look and combined it with white boots. He also added a beautiful pearl clip in his hair to balance it.

Arriving at her bright makeup, Hina looked for a matte look. She applied a matte base and complemented the base with subtle warm blush and golden eyeshadow. She applied a pink shade of lipstick and looked for a thick eyeliner, mascara for the eyes. The highlighter and brown lenses completed their look.

Did you like the look of Hina? Let us know in the comments section.

