Hina Khan just shared the first motion poster of her upcoming movie Hacked. The first look at the poster is definitely winning and interesting, so you’d like more. Directed by Vikram Bhatt, the film also plays Rohan Shah as the male lead of the film.

Hacked is a thriller based on Internet privacy violations. The motion poster shows that Hina is in a private moment with her partner and seems to be overseen by them. This is exactly what the title of the film suggests: “Privacy is a myth.”

Hina Khan has no “place to hide” when he shows his sensual chemistry in Hacked’s motion poster

Hina shared a poster on her Instagram and wrote: “Privacy is a myth. #NowhereToHide! You will be #Hacked on 07.02.20 “.

Take a look at the motion poster and they will give you goose bumps.



Earlier today, ZEE5 announced it was an upcoming horror film starring Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon. Hacked is criticized to get on the screen on February 7, 2020. In addition to Hina, the thriller also featured Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar.

Tell us in the comments section below about how excited you are with a hacker.

