Hina Khan gives an adequate response to the excavation of KRK in Hacked, BF Rocky and Karanvir Bohra extend their support

Hina Khan has come a long way in her career even from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress made an impressive entry into Cannes last year and also got several films. Throughout her trip, the actress has received many criticisms from people and has always returned to people who have spoken badly about her.

An example of this kind arose when the critic of KRK, “acclaimed for himself”, also known as Kamal R Khan, dug in his next movie Hacked. He wrote: “I was surprised to know that someone has made a movie with #HinaKhan! Who will see it? I am 100% sure that only Hina Khan will see her alone! # BB13 # BiggBoss13 “.

This didn’t go well with Hina and she made sure to give it back in the most subtle way possible. He tweeted: “#LetsLiftEachOther Instead of belittling for no reason.” You may not mind but I have worked my A ** to get where I am today .. #AppreciationOrNoAppreciation #FromTelevisionToFilms #TelevisionHasItAll #WeDeserveAChanceToo “

Hina’s close friend and television actor, Karanvir Bohra, also supported the actress when she tweeted: “Krk Bhai, whatever people say about you, is a fact that millions follow you and await your tweets and reviews. No we have a godfather god, but we all have dreams and a will 2. @eyehinakhan

We must applaud the fact that she has come here by her own effort and the grace of God … “

Hina shared Karan’s post and wrote: “Then he wrote:” Every project I have so far, every appreciator, every fan I have today. I have earned it with my hard work and talent. And that’s what the movie got me and THAT’S WHAT MATTERS. They are not public relations brokers, so the people of @KVBohra are smart enough to see through such stunts and recognize the good work. “

Hina’s boyfriend, Rocky, also extended his support to Hina. He wrote: “Hahahaha @eyehinakhan, this disgust of a person was # Hacked of all the deficiencies by God himself, even before he was born. Then #God promoted # Hacked the movie before making the mistake of sending it to this world. PD : Your reality – reality khel sold you broker. ”

Speaking of Hina Khan’s next movie, Hacked, the movie is directed by Vikram Bhatt. The film explores the dark side of the digital world and social networks. It also features actors Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar. The movie will premiere on February 7.

