Actors Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon will see each other together in the upcoming web movie titled “Unlock: The Haunted App.”

The technological horror movie ZEE5 also stars Aditi Arya and Rishabh Sinha. Directed by Debatma Mandal.

Hina Khan and Kushal Tandon will team up for Zee 5’s horror movie “Unlock: The Haunted App”

The movie logo, which was released on Tuesday, shows an application that gives you its darkest wishes.

Speaking about the logo, Hina said: “Technology is changing very fast and its reach is growing immensely. With “Unlock: the haunted application”, we will show the dark side of the web that many people do not know. I’m glad for this partnership with ZEE5 and I’m excited about this interesting movie. “

The premiere of the film is scheduled for March 13 on ZEE5.

The movie is about Suhani, who realizes he is about to lose the man of his dreams Amar for his roommate Riddhi.

Suhani will do anything to correct it, even if you are installing an application outside the deep web that gives you your darkest wishes.

The film is produced by Krasnaya Corporation LLP and Horse Films LLP.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app to get Bollywood updates and box office faster than ever!