Himesh Reshammiya, who is currently on the promotion of his next film Happy Hardy And Heer, is excited to release his next song Le Jaana today. As for Himesh’s music, he’s one music director that every producer can trust. His songs from Happy Hardy And Heer are already graphic designers from Teri Meri Kahani to Ashiqui Mein Teri 2.0 to Cutie Pie.

Today Himesh launched the biggest wedding anthem of the year, Le Jaana, with a blow and is planning a flash mob in Mumbai and other metropolises of India to support the song Himesh.

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Dn37XXjmAQ [/ embed]

Happy Hardy And Heer: Himesh Reshammiya launches Le Jaana’s biggest wedding anthem with Mob flash

“I thank my fans for success. Only because of them I create new songs every day and they inspire me. In India, marriages are a dreamy affair and another song of happy relentless, and heer has that wedding favor. I’m sure this song will touch the heart of every person and his music will touch your soul. “Says Himesh.

The release of Happy Hardy And Heer will take place on January 31, 2020. The film is produced by Deepshikh Deshmukh and directed by Cancer.

Android and iOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!