Himanshi Khurana SPECIAL Announcement; SLAMS Troll giving advice on his relationship with Asim Riaz

As Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 is coming to an end, the madness of the show’s fans is touching new levels with each passing day. Of all the members, it is the duo of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana who has been gaining a great deal of enthusiasm for their chemistry. Himanshi returned home as Asim’s “connection” and it was not without a good reason.

This time he made sure to express his feelings for him and that made his fans happy. On the other hand, Asim also confessed his love and also proposed marriage. He made sure to use the little time she had in the house and make the most of it.

When she left, Asim did something chivalrous by assuring him that they will solve everything between them once he is gone and they will know each other better. It has already been said that he already has a relationship, but has maintained his position almost the same. Shruti Tuli, who is the girl with whom it is said that Asim is in a relationship, has also denied any news about it

As Himanshi is out now, he decided to face the trolls and close them. His tweet said: “I’m ready to face all the hate of fans … paid … former contestants of the big boss … celebrities … who are giving advice on relationships jab unke khud k rishte ki baat ati hai a kahenge is our life. “

Himanshi Khurana also tweeted recently about how she is prepared to make an announcement. She published: “I want to announce something in a couple of minutes, stay tuned.”

There have been no updates since then. Stay in this space to find out what that special announcement is.

