This season Bigg Boss was a rollercoaster ride alone, gathering the main TRP and keeping the audience for a long time. Bigg Boss 13 was given a 5-week extension due to his insanity outside, and we also met various avatars of our favorite contestants such as Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai. Will they now witness another reversal at the entrance of Himanshi Khurana?

It has been around for a long time that Himanshi Khurana enters the house as a guest and fans want to see AsiManshi together! In fact, he was said to perform in an episode where Karan Singh Grover, Gautam Gulati and Vindu Dara Singh appeared, but none of that happened. However, it is currently said that Himanshi will enter as a wild card contestant and will, among other things, clean the air around the wedding fallout.

According to our sources, @ realhimanshi will enter @BiggBoss for the wild card in a few days

Remember if she is only sent as a guest, View dekhne ka matlab ni ha phr

Bcz will give Asim content and the creators don’t want it to happen # IStandByAsim

– Khabri (@ Khabri) January 19, 2020

As for the unbelievers, Himanshi Khurana was betrothed when she entered Bigg Boss’s house, but as Salman Khan revealed, her fiancé married marriage over a range of angles of love with Asim Riaz where he confessed to her. Although Himanshi had made it clear that she was already bound, it seems that the fiancée was not satisfied with everything he had witnessed at the show. During a weekend episode, Ka Vaar accused Asim Riaz of confessing his love despite knowing she had been married.

To this end, Himanshi went on Twitter and wrote, “He cleans everything that is not so insensitive … Although I resemble the blame nahi ayega, I promise .. I know he is angry … .. .kisi ki koi galti nahi hai … but fans of Asim must understand Asim plain back near hai to mujhe back fikr hai “

Want to witness Himanshi Khurana back in Bigg Boss 13? Let us know in the section below.

