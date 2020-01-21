Bigg Boss 13 is more about pairs this time, be it Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan, Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill or Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma. For a moment, Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana join the list, whose relationships have reversed since the former confessed his feelings!

As for the unbelievers, the Punjabi singer was betrothed when she entered the house, but reports of her separation from her fiancé began since she was evicted. While previously reported to have left former Asim, Salman Khan cleared the air during the last weekend of Ka Vaar. He blamed Asim Riaz for approaching Himanshi, knowing she had been taken, the superstar revealed that it was Chow, a financial company that had separated from her for anything that had happened in Bigg Boss.

Since then, fans have criticized Asim and have expressed their views on various social media platforms. To this, Himanshi had previously urged his followers to be patient, and said things would resolve over time. But Himanshi is now killing trolls. She added that such things happen in every person’s life, but only because they are public figures today, things are blown inadequately.

Himanshi Khurana took on her Twitter and defended her admirers when she wrote: “No one has the right to judge my personal life… it’s me who goes… on asim galt hai to chao on the main situation hi aisi hai… .. aisa sabki zindgi me down down ata hai bus hmara logo to sahmne hai islie itna bwaal ho raha hai ……… “(No one has the right to judge my personal life. It is me who passes it. everybody goes up and down, but we’re on the viewers’ radar, so there’s so much debris everywhere)

– Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) January 20, 2020

