Hillary Clinton wants a Fox message from the left. Oh, and she really hates Bernie Sanders. - Mother Jones

The big gossip today is Hillary Clinton’s interview with the Hollywood reporter, confirming that she really, really doesn’t like Bernie Sanders. “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he didn’t do anything. He was a professional politician. It’s all nonsense and I feel so bad that people have been drawn into it. “He is also a massive sexist.

That should get people talking! However, the most important part of the interview was:

How can the left fight Fox News?

It is a real shame that all people who support progressive politics and politics have not understood that this is exactly the right question. We have some wealthy people who support democratic candidates, there is no doubt about it, but they have never bought a television station. You have never devoured radio stations. They have never created newspapers in local communities to spread propaganda. Not only did Murdoch and Fox do that, but so did Sinclair, the Koch brothers, and so many others who have long considered how we really influence American thinking.

It’s hard to overestimate the impact of Fox News. The radio speakers are one thing. Drudgery is one thing. Breitbart is one thing. And they all form a coherent ecosystem that surrounds the conservative movement today. But without Fox News, they have no anchor. Fox is the sun everyone turns around.

The problem, however, is that I suspect there is no market for a fox from the left. MSNBC is part of the way there and they have no fraction of Fox’s influence. For some reason, liberals don’t want to watch Fox-style propaganda for hours every day. We prefer our propaganda in the form of humor; Films and television programs; and more subtle news agencies that weaken their point of view with many factual facts about things. A left-wing media empire would probably not be a money maker.

There are times when I wonder how things would be different if Rupert Murdoch had just met different people at different times in his life. After all, it’s not like he’s a consistent conservative ideologist. He just wants to make money. But better or worse, he discovered that conservative news could make money in America, so that’s it. It would be conservative. And our country has never been the same.