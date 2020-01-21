Hillary Clinton is preparing for her new documentary, which is set to release in Hulu in March. He recently sat down to talk to The Hollywood Reporter about the 4-hour documentary, and he certainly didn’t hold back. The project will feature 35 hours of her time, as she recounts her husband’s dealings with Monica Lewinsky, the 2016 election night, and more.

During the interview, she was asked about the comments she made about Bernie Sanders. Hillary was asked about her comment, in which she said, “He is in Congress. He has a senator who supports him. No one likes him, no one wants to work with him, nothing he does. career politician. It’s all baloney and I feel bad that people suck it. “

When asked if the assessment is still up to date, Hillary said, “Yes, it is.”

However, that’s not all. When asked if she would ask Bernie if she would get the nomination, Hillary replied, “I’m not going there yet. We are in a very strong prime time. I will say, however, not only that, it’s the culture around him. This is his leadership team. This is his well-known supporter. This is his online Bernie Bros. and their relentless attacks on many of his competitors, especially women. “

He continued, “And I hope people are paying attention here because it has to be worrying that he allowed this culture – not just allowed, [he] seems to really support it. And I don’t think we want to go down again. on the road where you campaign by insults and attacks and you might try to get away from it, but you don’t know what your campaign and supporters are doing or you’re just giving them away and you want to follow them neither Kamala [Harris] nor Elizabeth [Warren]. I think that’s the pattern that people should consider when making their decisions. “

As we previously reported, Bernie denied the allegations that he told Elizabeth Warren that a woman could not win the White House. Hillary was also asked about the alleged comment, in which she said, “In my opinion, both the press and the public should really hold everyone who runs for what they have to say and what they say and do. This is especially true of what is happening today in Bernie’s campaign after Elizabeth had a personal attack on her. After this argument about whether or not she did or didn’t say that a woman would not be selected, it’s part of a pattern. If it’s an off-off, you can say, “OK, okay.” But he said I’m not qualified. I’ve had a lot more experience than he did and he’s done more than he has, but that’s he’ll attack me. “

As you can see, Hillary did not miss this interview. To read the entire interview, click here.

Source: https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/features/hillary-clinton-full-a-fiery-new-documentary-trump-regrets-harsh-words-bernie-1271551?utm_source=Sailthru&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=THR%20Breaking2020-01 -21% 2004: 00: 00_kkilkenny & utm_term = hollywoodreporter_breakingnews

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94

