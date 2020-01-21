In a four-part series about the former presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton says that “nobody likes” Bernie Sanders and states that “he did nothing,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The former Secretary of State calls Mr. Sanders a “career politician.”

She said: “Everything is nonsense and I feel so bad that people were absorbed.”

Hulu’s next series, Hillary, which the publication describes as a very flattering portrait of Mrs. Clinton, does not include a response from Mr. Sanders, who was not asked to participate. The director explained that “I did not want to litigate again 2016 … as much as being able to show Hillary in this discreet way.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Clinton says he is not going to make an endorsement in the 2020 Democratic primaries yet, and declined to say if he will back Sanders if he gets the nomination.

She blamed the “surrounding culture”, as well as her leadership team and “Bernie Bros,” who, according to her, have made “relentless attacks” on her competitors, “particularly women,” and suggested that she support those attacks

