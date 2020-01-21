Hillary Clinton is still mad at Bernie Sanders

Picture: Getty

Hillary Clinton starts 2020 with a self-titled Hulu documentary that premieres in Sundance, a new Hollywood Reporter cover story, and the revival of her seemingly one-sided feud with Bernie Sanders.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter released on Tuesday, Clinton had the opportunity to briefly talk about the grueling and exciting process of opening up to a documentary crew before THR raised the issue of 2020 Democratic Elementary School.

From the Hollywood Reporter:

In the document, you are brutally honest with Sanders: “He was in Congress for years. He was supported by a senator. Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he hasn’t done anything. He was a professional politician. It’s all nonsense and I feel so bad that people have been drawn into it. “

Yes, it does.

When he receives the nomination, will you support him and promote him?

I will not go there yet. We are still in a very lively high season. However, I will say that it is not just him, but the culture around him. It is his leadership team. It is his prominent supporters. It is his online Bernie Bros and her relentless attacks on many of his competitors, particularly women. And I really hope that people pay attention, because it should be worrying that he allowed this culture – not only allowed it, he really seems to support it. And I don’t think we want to go that way again by insulting and attacking and maybe trying to keep your distance, but you either don’t know what your campaign and supporters are doing, or you’re just giving them a wink and you want them to pursue Kamala [Harris] or Elizabeth [Warren]. I think that’s a pattern that people should consider when making their decisions.

So much for the 2020 mantra “vote blue, no matter who”. Although Clinton may contradict himself later in the interview, “I will do everything I can to defeat the current incumbent and reverse many [President Trump’s] harmful measures” – her statement legitimizes the beliefs of the #NeverBernie crowd and those who flirt with the feeling , further.

After a turbulent primary campaign against Sanders in 2016, it’s great to expect fuzzy feelings between the two. And given the vitriol that Clinton received from the so-called “Bernie Bros” in 2016, it is natural that she despises her. However, Sanders’ supporters aren’t just well-known Twitter personalities who follow Kamala Harris supporters all day on social media. This includes prominent elected officials such as Congressmen Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and most recently Pramila Jayapal. all colored women, not angry white left men behind screens. Where do they fit into the culture that Sanders has allowed? Are they included or deliberately ignored?

Clinton shows a pleasant amnesia here, too, because “insults and attacks” were the most in her 2008 campaign against Barack Obama, a campaign that looked far more vicious than that between her and Sanders.

In addition, the implication that Sanders sneakily ordered his campaign and supporters to persecute Kamala Harris or Elizabeth Warren is unfounded. But given that a Sanders volunteer tells an Elizabeth Warren supporter that Warren is attracting a smaller population, she is considered “trashing.” Maybe words just don’t mean anything anymore.

The Hollywood reporter asked Clinton about the allegation that Sanders had told Warren that a woman could not be a president, which Sanders denies. Clinton suggests that this is Sanders’ pattern of sexism and doubles into a narrative that has regained eagerness in recent weeks: that Sanders and Trump are essentially the same thing. “I just think people have to be careful because hopefully we want to elect a president who tries to bring us together,” said Clinton, degrading, degrading behavior that we have seen from this current government. “

Of course, this is an absurd implication. None of the annoyed snake emojis cases mentioned in Elizabeth Warren’s Twitter can be compared to the Trump administration’s agenda and the crypto-fascist policies advocated by his followers. Doing otherwise ignores what is at stake.