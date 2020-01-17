Hillary Clinton has some advice for voters who plan to participate in the Democratic primary when voting begins in a few weeks: “Try to vote for the person you think is most likely to win.”

The former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic candidate spoke at the Press Critics Association’s press tour on Friday while promoting Hulu’s new four-part documentary series based on her life, titled Hillary.

“This is an election that will have such a profound impact, so take your vote seriously,” Clinton said. “And for Democratic voters, try to vote for the person you think is most likely to win. Because at the end of the day, that’s what will matter, and not only in the popular vote, but in the polling station. ”

Despite winning the popular vote by nearly three million votes, Clinton lost to Donald Trump in a shocking surprise during the 2016 presidential election.

She said that the Trump administration has since implemented a “form of policy that is incredibly negative, exclusive and mean.”

1/25 Bernie Sanders

The Vermont senator launched a second candidacy for president after losing to Hilary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary. He is running on a similar platform of democratic socialist reform.

Getty

2/25 Joe Biden

The former vice president recently faced scrutiny for inappropriately touching women, but was thought to deal well with criticism and has since maintained a leading status in national polls.

EPA

03/25 Elizabeth Warren

The Massachusetts senator is a progressive Democrat and a great defender of the regulation of Wall Street.

Reuters

4/25 ABANDONED: Bill De Blasio

The mayor of New York announced his offer on May 16, 2019. He emerged in 2013 as a prominent voice on the left wing of his party, but struggled to build a national profile and suffered a series of political setbacks in his time as mayor.

AFP / Getty

25/5 Pete Buttigieg

The centrist mayor of Indiana and a war veteran would be the first openly LGBT + president in the history of the United States.

Getty

06/25 Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg, a late addition to the 2020 race, announced his candidacy after months of speculation in November. He launched a massive advertising purchase campaign and issued an apology for the controversial “stop and search” program that negatively impacted minority communities in New York City when he was mayor.

fake images

25/7 ABANDONED: Beto O’Rourke

The former Texas congressman formally launched his candidacy for president in March. He ran on a progressive platform, stating that the United States is driven by “big differences in opportunities and results.”

AP

08/25 Steve Bullock

The governor of Montana announced his offer on May 14. He said: “We need to defeat Donald Trump in 2020 and defeat the corrupt system that allows campaign money to stifle people’s voice, so that we can finally fulfill the promise of a fair shot for everyone.” He also highlighted the fact that he won the governor’s seat in a red [Republican] state

Reuters

9/25 FALL: Cory Booker

The New Jersey senator has focused on restoring kindness and courtesy in American politics throughout his campaign, although he has failed to guarantee the same level of support and fundraising as other senators who ran for the White House in 2020

Getty

10/25 FALL: Wayne Messam

The mayor of the city of Miramar in the Miami metropolitan area, Wayne Messam, said he intended to run on a progressive platform against the “broken” federal government. He is in favor of arms regulations and was a signatory to a letter of some 400 mayors condemning the withdrawal of President Trump from the Paris Climate Agreement

Vice News

11/25 dropped: Kirsten Gillibrand

The New York senator formally announced her presidential candidacy in January, saying that “medical care should be a right, not a privilege”

Getty

12/25 DEPARTURE: Kamala Harris

The former California attorney general was introduced to the national stage during the testimony of Jeff Sessions. She has backed Medicare for everyone and has proposed a significant tax credit for the middle class

AFP / Getty

13/25 John Delaney

The Maryland congressman was the first to launch his presidential candidacy, making the announcement in 2017

AP

14/25 Tulsi Case

The Hawaii congresswoman announced her candidacy in January, but has faced difficult questions about her previous comments on LGBT + rights and her position on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad

Getty

15/25 Andrew Yang

The businessman announced his presidential candidacy promising that he would introduce a universal basic income of $ 1,000 per month to all Americans over 18.

Getty

16/25 DROPPED: Julián Castro

The former mayor of San Antonio announced his candidacy in January and said his career has a “special meaning” for the Latino community in the United States.

Getty

17/25 DROPPED: Marianne Williamson

The author and spiritual advisor has announced her intention to run for president. He had previously run for Congress as an independent in 2014, but was unsuccessful.

Getty

18/25 DROPPED: Eric Swalwell

One of the youngest candidates, Swalwell has served on multiple committees in the House of Representatives. He intended to make arms control central to his campaign, but he withdrew after his team said it was clear that there was no road to victory.

Getty

19/25 DROPPED: Seth Moulton

Massachusetts congressman, Moulton is a former US soldier who is best known for trying to prevent Nancy Pelosi from becoming a Speaker of the House. He retired from the race after not voting well in key states

Getty

20/25 Amy Klobuchar

Klobuchar is a Minnesota senator who received praise for her contribution to the audiences of Brett Kavanaugh.

Getty

21/25 DROPPED: Jay Inslee

Inslee has been governor of Washington since 2013. His bet focused on climate change.

AFP / Getty

22/25 DROPPED: John Hickenlooper

The former Colorado governor had the goal of selling himself as an effective leader who was willing to compromise, but failed to splash the national stage.

Getty

23/25 DROPPED: Tim Ryan

The Ohio representative, Tim Ryan, conducted a campaign that depended on his working class roots, although his message did not seem to resonate among voters.

Getty

24/25 Deval Patrick

The former Massachusetts governor launched a candidacy at the end of 2020 and received very little reception. With only a few months until the first voters go to the polls, the former governor is running as a centrist and believes he can join the various voting blocks of the party.

STAN HONDA / AFP / Getty Images

25/25 Tom Steyer

Billionaire presidential Democratic nominee and philanthropist Tom Steyer is a long-time Democratic donor

AFP through Getty Images

“It will be up to each voter to recognize that this is not an ordinary moment,” he added. “This is a choice that will have such a profound impact.”

Clinton refused to reveal who he could be supporting in the 2020 Democratic primary, and has not endorsed any candidates for the White House. The former nominee previously indicated that he met with her and gave advice to several of the contestants who are currently running for the Democratic ticket.

There has been a controversial debate in recent months about “eligibility” and the feelings expressed for a long time expressed throughout the election campaign that a centrist election like Joe Biden was a safer option than some of the more progressive candidates like Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren.

The former vice president backed Clinton’s candidacy in 2016. However, it was not clear if Clinton was encouraging voters to support Biden in the Democratic primary.

“God knows what will happen if we don’t withdraw the current incumbent and his henchmen, as Nancy Pelosi described them so well,” Clinton said.

The new documentary series centered on Ms. Clinton follows her in the campaign and deepens personal areas of her life, including her marriage to former President Bill Clinton, as well as her relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

Seeing the documentary series, Clinton said she felt “humiliated” for several moments and experienced a “recognition that often, in my opinion, I have been poorly characterized or misperceived,” he added: “I have to take a lot of responsibility for that.”

He added: “Whatever the combination of reasons, I certainly did not do a job good enough to break the perceptions that existed.”

.