Hillary Clinton bangs Bernie Sanders in New Hulu Docuseries

In one of the next Hulu documentaries, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said that nobody likes Senator Bernie Sanders, and in a comprehensive interview with the Hollywood reporter, the former Senator said that her assessment continues and she would not commit to her Former political rival, he should win the 2020 Democratic primary.

“He was in Congress for years. He was supported by a senator, ”said Clinton in Hillary, the four-part series that was directed by Oscar-nominated director Nanette Burstein and premiered in Hulu on March 6. “Nobody likes him, nobody wants to work with him, he didn’t do anything. He was a professional politician. It’s all nonsense and I feel so bad that people have been drawn into it. “

If the THR reporter asked Lacey Rose Clinton if she would support Sanders and promote him, should he win the Democratic Party nomination – as Sanders did for her in 2016 – she would not give a direct answer. Instead, she shifted the conversation to “Bernie Bros.” – the pejorative expression for young, white, male Sanders supporters who continue toxic and sexist attacks online, not to be confused with the vast majority of Sanders supporters, who are mainly Sanders- Followers are workers under the age of 30.

“I’m not going to go there yet,” said Clinton. “We are still in a very busy high season. However, I will say that it is not just him, but the culture around him. It is his management team. They are his prominent supporters. It is his online Bernie Bros and their relentless Attacks on many of its competitors, particularly women.

As ESSENCE has previously reported, Sanders’ prominent supporters include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar (Minnesota) and Rashida Tlaib (Michigan), who together with Ayanna make up three-quarters of the collective of freshman congress women Pressley – the Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) agreed as “The Squad”. Most recently Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Washington) agreed to Sanders. In addition, Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor, lecturer in African American Studies at Princeton University and author of From #BlackLivesMatter to Black Liberation and Race for Profit: How banks and the real estate industry undermined black home ownership; Phil Agnew, co-founder of Dream Defenders, a black liberation organization; and the Palestinian-American organizer Linda Sarsour have announced their support.

Former Ohio state senator Nina Turner is the national co-chair of the Bernie Sanders 2020 campaign.

“I really hope people pay attention because it should be worrying that he allowed this culture – not only allowed, he seems to really support it,” continued Clinton. “And I don’t think we want to go that way again, where you are insulting and attacking and maybe trying to get some distance, but you either don’t know what your campaign and supporters are doing, or you.” You just wink at them and want them to follow Kamala (Harris) or Elizabeth (Warren). I think that’s a pattern that people should consider when making their decisions. “

Sanders wiped Clinton’s criticism and said, “Look, Secretary Clinton has a right to take a stand. My job today is to focus on impeachment.”

Sanders’ supporters have mobilized on social media, and #ILikeBernie is currently on trend on Twitter.

