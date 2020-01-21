For a long time she had one of the sweetest bobs, but now Hilary Duff’s hair extensions are making waves. The triple threat released a chic mirror selfie on Instagram late last week with the headline: “Whoa @riawna, how did you let my hair grow like this overnight? [SIC] ??? Cool trick, cool trick.” With a printed one Tuff turtlenecks, checked pants and white 90s style combat boots showed Duff new chest-length blonde waves.

The actress had to do a few months. She married Matthew Koma in a beautiful ceremony, honeymooned and started filming Lizzie McGuire’s new restart. We were all so excited to see her Lizzie hair come back for the big Disney + show, including bangs. But unfortunately it looks like the show was interrupted when creator Terri Minsky deviated from her role as a show runner. You just haven’t announced a new one. We’re not sure if Duff’s new hair has anything to do with not filming the show, but the length looks more Hilary than Lizzie.

Although we love duff with short hair, she sometimes seems to regret cutting her off. A fan commented on her Instagram: “I’m asking myself the same question. Do you regret that you cut your hair?” us and don’t always love a big hair change.

Hair extensions, especially temporary ones, are a great way to mess around with the length, but keep your trendy short cut. Brands like InsertNameHere as well as numerous companies on Amazon produce affordable synthetic hair that you can experiment with to your heart’s content.

