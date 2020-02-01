Hilarious Desi Memes that you must see to calm those nerves for the 2020 budget

It is the day that Indians eagerly waited for. It’s B-Day.

The government of Narendra Modi presents the Union budget on Saturday (1 February). As announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, her second budget, Indian citizens will be glued to televisions and social media to hear how they will spend their money for the following year.

With annual economic growth slowing to 4.5 percent in the July-September quarter, the weakest pace since 2013, due to falling demand and private investment, the AAM Janta will be more involved than ever.

But don’t worry, because there is some respite for all of you nervously waiting for FM Sitharaman to read the Budget 2020.

We have put together humorous tweets and quirky recordings of last year’s budget just to relieve those nerves.

Mid-range waits for the benefits for them in the budget # Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/sdrOJBjFVR

– Subham (@subhsays) July 5, 2019

Expectations of the middle class from start to finish of # Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/Si1ud3MYm8

– Aparna 🌼 (@AppeFizzz) 5 July 2019

middle class while listening # Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/OgQTDu2ULm

– Ankit Sadariya 🇮🇳 (@Er_ASP) July 5, 2019

Each layman during the # Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/B3OuWnQnTH

– MastAadmi (@EkMastAadmi) July 5, 2019

I on every budget. # Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/Er5h9fhs9B

– Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) July 5, 2019

Mid-range looking for some benefits in budget. Government: # Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/lVejNqJzry

– Ashish Kulkarni (@ Kulkarni1988) July 5, 2019

Mid-range seeking benefits for them in the budget. # Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/8hsi3BYHhU

– Sharad Kotriwala (@ModijiKaHathHai) July 5, 2019

* Income under 5lakhs, no tax * # BudgetForNewIndia #Budget pic.twitter.com/Kn5wqsuW72

– Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) 5 July 2019

Mid-range: can be used until hamare liye # Budget2019 mai koi toh achi scheme hogiGovt: pic.twitter.com/FZp6GQ7948

– Lolwa (@Mr_LoLwa) July 5, 2019

Mid-range after the budget: # Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/MwZNLecw5k

– Punarvasu (@punarvasuv) July 5, 2019

Half of the budget has been declared, but there is still no announcement about a subsidy for an annual subscription to Netflix, Prime and Hotstar. Is this the India we want to live in? # Budget2019

– Shivaay 🐦🇮🇳🌈 (@thewordsofshiva) July 5, 2019

