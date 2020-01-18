Six candidates took the stage on Tuesday evening (January 14) for the last democratic presidential debate before the Iowa gatherings.

While there was an overall bourgeois mood, the candidates were – Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former vice president Joe Biden, former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobucharand billionaire businessman Tom Steyer – have clarified their positions before voting begins on February 3.

Here are some key insights from the debate:

Buttigieg said there are black voters who support me

CNN reporter Abby Phillips Buttigieg asked about his lack of black support from the expected primary voters and he replied that his support would start with this community at home, the Los Angeles Times reports.

“Is it possible that black voters got to know you and just decided to vote for another candidate?” Asked Phillips, the New York Times reports.

“The black voters who know me best support me,” the Los Angeles Times reported. “The biggest mistake we could make is to take black voices for granted, and I never will,” Buttigieg added.

In his final statement, he made another offer to the voters.

“If you are a person of color who has taken for granted and let down old politics, join me,” he said. “No matter how you vote, if you have problems looking your children in the eye and declaring this President, join me. This is our chance.”

Warren pointed to a woman as commander-in-chief

The Warren-Sanders’ spit was on everyone’s lips and the Massachusetts Senator did not hesitate to use statistics to support their position on whether a woman could beat Trump.

When asked about her report about a private meeting with Sanders in 2018, when Warren reportedly disagreed with her that a woman could win the presidency, she pointed out an undeniable fact.

“The question of whether a woman can become president or not has been raised and it is time to attack her directly,” said Warren, CNN reports. “I think the best way to talk about who can win is to look at people’s success stories. So can a woman beat Donald Trump? Look at the men on this stage: together they have 10 choices lost. The only people on this stage. ” The women won every choice they were in. “

The Chicago Tribune reports, Sanders replied, “Does anyone have a clear mind that a woman cannot be elected president? Of course a woman can win.”

The tension wasn’t immediately felt on stage until after the end of the debate, Warren reportedly abused Sanders, who had reached out to shake her hand, and the video showed that she had refused, the Chicago Tribune reports ,

Biden’s support from black voters is still strong

Biden made it clear that he was the candidate with the longest support of black voters among his opponents. CNN reports that this remained unchallenged in Tuesday night’s debate.

According to CNN, Biden is hard to beat if he performs well in Iowa and New Hampshire as the number of eligible voters increases after these two states.

Biden also made fun of how well he deals with Trump.

“Look, I’ve been the object of Donald Trump’s affection now more than anyone else on this stage,” he said. “I took all the hits he delivered and I’m only getting stronger in the polls.”

US-Iran conflict

The candidates agreed that the problem with Iran starts with Trump.

“Make no mistake, the situation with Iran is a crisis that Donald Trump is causing himself,” said Biden.

Klobuchar said that if she was elected president, she would prevent “another escalation” with Iran.

Steyer said, “Mr. Trump has no strategy “when it comes to the Middle East.

Impeachment threatens

The candidates also agreed to support the impeachment process, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Biden said that any complications that the process would cause for the campaign are “irrelevant,” reports the Los Angeles Times.

“There is no choice but to have (spokeswoman) Nancy Pelosi and the house move,” said Biden.

The former vice president went on to explain how the impeachment was related to personal attacks on himself and his son.

“I understand how these people are in this Republican party,” said Biden, the Los Angeles Times reports. “They are after my surviving son – they are wild – they have followed me, told lies, your networks and others will not even continue on TV because they are pure lies.” And I did my job. The question is whether he did his job or not and he didn’t do his job … I have no grudges. I not only have to fight, I also have to be able to heal. “

The Los Angeles Times reports that Klobuchar described the impeachment hearings as a “decency check” for the nation, adding that if Congress were to shy away from the process, Congress might as well crown Trump King.

For Warren, missing the impeachment hearing campaign is nothing to worry about: “Some things are more important than politics,” reports the Los Angeles Times.

(Photo: Scott Olson / Getty Images)

