Highlights and lows of the New Hampshire democratic debate

You can certainly see that the network that has given us both Diane Sawyer and Scandal was behind the latest democratic presidential primary debate held in New Hampshire.

Given that it was the first debate since the voters voted, many expected the candidates to stand far more in front of each other than in previous debates. That didn’t really happen, although I want to greet Amy Klobuchar because her contempt for Pete Buttigieg is pure, and to be honest, justified.

“We have a newcomer to the White House,” Klobuchar said. “Look where it has brought us.”

She also doesn’t seem to be keeping an eye on Tom Steyer’s equally unqualified self during the debate, but that Pete really seems to thwart her.

Speaking of the former mayor, he manages to talk extensively, but says very little. It is a feast for the eyes to see a millennium candidate speak more or less constantly as the equivalent of a presidential candidate of an inspiring word meme on Instagram. This man says almost nothing so often. And it almost sounded like he was trying to speak like Obama did in debates.

These people and their dreams of Vanilla Latte Obama for Buttigieg are delusions. See his answer to a question about police arrests made after he became mayor of South Bend. Buttigieg might one day become a formidable politician, but the fact is, no matter how much empty fine jargon he can bark on command, every time the question of the race comes up, he clashes, reveals him and his candidacy for chance that it is.

Here’s Pete Buttigieg’s answer when he pointed out why black people in South Bend were four times more likely to be arrested for marijuana possession than a white resident.

He tried to explain by saying that there was some sort of gang scourge in South Bend. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/c6MgbG0DmY

– Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) 8 February 2020

But good luck with that dream.

I wish I had heard less from him and more from Andrew Yang. I found Yang to be endearing when he said that “we must disentangle economic value and human value.” King, but yeah, Yang is his best when he talks about issues that make him become president, like automation, along with other non-traditional topics that politicians don’t often introduce on stage – in his case advocating safe injection -sights. Unfortunately, Yang spoke the least time. As the only non-white candidate on the podium, everyone should have known better. (Also: thank you, Yang, for thinking of us artists.)

Elizabeth Warren, like Andrew Yang, spoke eloquently about the need to tackle corruption in the government, given that it directly affects so many facets of our lives, but she didn’t speak as much as in previous debates. You can imagine that she felt compelled to simply insert herself like the (now junior varsity) billionaire Tom Steyer always did, but decided not to – perhaps out of fear of her potential gender reaction.

Now that Tom Steyer is a flexible bastard, he reminds me of a person who used to post about Basketball Wives on Lipstick Alley and then end up as a cast member on Basketball Wives. Or if that reference is too niche, Tom Steyer actually behaves like a fan of politics who paid his way to go on stage and stir some mess like a real housewife. And when he didn’t, he gave notes to the moderators.

It was to Steyer’s credit that he had a point that the race had not yet been discussed in the debate.

But still, why is he there?

As for “Brother Bernie,” he shouted about the rights of the working class and easily dismissed Joe Biden’s criticism of Medicare for All and Buttigieg. These are all compliments. Seriously, Bernie is Bernie and as long as he is consistent, it works.

I have been hard about Joe Biden’s performance on the debates because they were so bad. About this, not so much.

I even felt that Biden made very good use of pa-pa by instructing everyone in the audience to stand up and applaud Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who was fired by the National Security Council and escorted to the White House . on Friday. Vindman testified at Trump’s hearing. And he, like Klobuchar, and probably everyone else, cannot stand Buttigieg. Will that be enough to save his campaign struggling for money?

I’m not sure, but you could see that all the candidates were thinking of South Carolina because it was the first time that so many of them repeatedly raised black people. It is nice to be remembered to exist. Let’s see how long it takes.

Until the next debate, which apparently will feature Michael Bloomberg, the richest of all who has managed to change the rules for his benefit.

TOPICS: Op-Ed political debate Election 2020 New Hampshire debate

