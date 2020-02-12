Highlife Music Legend, Victor Olaiya is dead

High-life music legend Sir Victor Olaiya died at the age of 89 after a short illness.

His death occurred in the teaching hospital of the University of Lagos and was announced by the managing director of Evergreen Music Company Ltd., Bimbo Esho.

The announcement is;

“The entire music world would like to announce the death of a Legend of Highlife music, one of the last men, the last of the original Dr. Victor Abimbola Olaiya OON.

This early incident occurred today, Wednesday, February 12, 2020, exactly at 12 noon in the Luth Hospital in the state of Lagos. We pray that the doyen of highlife music will find peace with the creator and wish the family and the entire music community the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss. And for the sake of my name, Abimbola Olaiya, I will miss your contribution to HIGHLIFE MUSIC. Dr. Victor Abimbola Olaiya was 89 on December 31, 2019. Announcer Bimbo Esho. Managing Director of Evergreen Music Company Ltd ”

Source: www.ghgossip.com