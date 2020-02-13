High-tech bottlenecks threaten if corona virus manufacturers are shut down

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

There are now more than 45,000 confirmed cases of the World Health Organization’s coronavirus, known as COVID-19, and the disease has caused at least 1,115 deaths. The effects of the virus now go far beyond public health: China is at the heart of global production, and as supply chains suffer, panic sets in.

In many provinces in China, the government has asked hundreds of millions of workers to stay at home to reduce the spread of the virus. As a result, many factories have been closed since the New Year holidays in late January, stopping the production of products and parts for countries around the world, including Australia.

Apple is one of the best known affected companies. Its production partner Foxconn has a long production delay, but is far from being alone.

Global supply chains, global problems

The sectors most affected appear to be high-tech electronics, pharmaceuticals and the automotive industry.

Globalized supply chains and just-in-time manufacturing mean that many apparently unrelated products are prone to breaks in the flow of goods from China.

Only a small missing part is required to bring entire supply chains to a standstill. If a tire manufacturer in the United States does not receive valves from a supplier in China, an automobile plant in Germany does not receive tires and therefore cannot send finished cars to its customers.

The same happened with the automobile giant Hyundai, which had to shut down all operations in its production facility in South Korea due to the lack of parts from China.

Technology companies such as Samsung, Google and Sony, which have relocated their factories from China in recent years, are also affected. They still rely on China for many components such as sensors or smartphone screens.

It is not just large companies that will feel these effects. Many small companies around the world also source products and parts from China.

The delivery of these is now uncertain and there is no sign of when normal operations will resume. For products and parts that are still manufactured in China, new intensified inspection measures at all Chinese border crossings should lead to further delays.

How will Australia be affected?

The effects of the corona virus can also be felt in Australia. China is our largest trading partner for both imports and exports. According to the United Nations Comtrade database, Australian imports from China totaled AUD 85.9 billion in 2018. The largest product categories were electronics and electrical equipment, which accounted for AUD 19.8 billion and machines with an additional AUD 15.7 billion.

In addition, 90% of all Australian goods imports come from China, and half of them are technical products such as office and telecommunications equipment.

In addition to the known effects on airlines, universities and tourism, Australian construction companies are warning customers of upcoming project delays due to predicted disruptions in materials from China. Aurizon, Australia’s largest rail operator, said the corona virus will delay the arrival of 66 new railroad cars in Wuhan, the city at the epicenter of the outbreak.

Expect a shortage of high-tech goods

Product defects could also soon be visible on the shelves of retailers. Electronics stores such as JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman are likely to significantly affect the supply of computers, televisions and smartphones.

When such bottlenecks occur, customers will have difficulty buying the products they want when they want them. The only channels available may be third-party resellers that offer overpriced prices. In extreme cases, such delivery bottlenecks can also lead to panic purchases and inventory levels.

More uncertainty ahead

It is generally said that “when China sneezes, the world catches a cold”. So what is the long-term diagnosis for the outbreak of the coronavirus and what will the economic symptoms look like?

With so much unknown known about COVID-19 and no vaccine or formal means to prevent it from spreading, it is too early to predict its full effect.

For many industries, the next few months will bring a high level of uncertainty, with the disruptions likely to persist before the recovery programs can gain momentum.

This is obviously a concern for many organizations, but it could also be a time of new opportunities for others as the world grapples with this recent global health crisis. Supply chains that are agile enough to respond faster than their competitors, or those with more robust risk management plans, could gain larger market shares as a result of this crisis.

