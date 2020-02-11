High tea for Valentine’s Day from Cat Cafe

CLERMONT, Fla. – Forget the chocolates. Avoid the flowers. Instead, hug a kitten in the air with your little pinky.

It’s almost “high tea” time with the furry residents of the Orlando Cat Cafe, This Valentine’s Day Experience Kissimmee lets us know that you and your sweetheart – or you alone! – a new tradition can begin:

1. The event: The Orlando Cat Cafe in Clermont hosts “High Tea with Kitties” on February 14th. In the café / cat play area, tea, scones, hearty dishes and sweet treats are served on the most romantic day of the year.

2. Kittens galore: The attraction has 1,000 square meters of play area. About 12-15 cats and kittens are there at the same time, and 784 have been adopted since 2016.

Third first visits: Griff Green, Orlando, is visiting for the first time. “It’s very cold,” she said, her face pressed against the cat “Poppy”. “I’ve had a couple of long weeks. It makes this connection and realizes that another living being finds comfort in your presence and your touch.”

4th Romantic relationships: The café owner, Sandra Cagan, says that there are love relationships between the cats.

“You see them eating together, cuddling together, sleeping together, playing together.”

5th High tea with kittens is this Valentine’s Day at 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. The cost of the special event is $ 35.