High-speed train derailed in northern Italy, killing two and injuring dozens

National World

Two people died and dozens were injured after a high-speed train derailed in the Italian province of Lodi early Thursday morning.

The crash occurred in the city of Casalpusterlengo, about 30 miles southeast of Milan in the north of the country. According to the Italian fire department, the two heads of the train were killed and 28 people injured.

Emergency services and firefighters are at the scene of the accident and assess the damage. The Italian state police said she was on site to investigate the accident.

According to the Italian rail network, the train was on its way from Milan to Salerno when it left the Livraga station at around 5:30 a.m. local time.

After the accident, the train traffic on the high-speed line was stopped, and the trains in the rest of the regional network were traveling with considerable delays, said the Italian rail network.

According to the network’s website, the high-speed line between Milan and Bologna was opened in December 2008. The maximum speed that trains can reach on the route is 300 km / h. It is unclear at what speed the train ran before the derailment.

The conductors were later named Giuseppe Cicciu and Mario Di Cuonzo. Italian President Sergio Mattarella has expressed his condolences to their families.

“Light up this serious accident quickly to ensure citizens’ right to road safety,” he added.