Morgan Wootten (center) can be seen in a file photo from April 2018.

Morgan Wootten, who is considered one of the most brilliant minds in basketball, will be looked after in his house on Monday.

The legendary DeMatha Catholic High School basketball coach, who retired in 2002, is 88 years old.

During his illustrious career at DeMatha High in Hyattsville, Maryland, Wootten set an astonishing 1274-192 record as head coach, winning five mythical national titles. He started training at DeMatha High in 1956.

He led the team to 22 championships in Washington, DC and 33 crowns at the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.

Famous connections

Wootten’s most famous students included future NBA players Adrian Dantley and Danny Ferry.

In addition, according to his website, Wootten has “helped more than 250 athletes receive a full college scholarship.”

UCLA coach John Wooden once said about Morgan Wootten: “I don’t know a better trainer at any level – high school, college or pro. I am in awe of him. “

The mentor Lew Alcindor made of wood, who later changed his name to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and became the NBA’s top scorer at UCLA.

Wootten trained in 1965 against Alcindor’s powerhouse Power Memorial Academy.

The result? The DeMatha High Stags halted Power’s 71-game winning streak and won 46-43.

I just wanted to tell the DM community that Morgan Wootten is now at home and taking care of the nursing home. He wants the entire community to know how much he appreciates all the love and support that he and Kathy (and the family) have received. The prayers mean the world to them.

– DeMathaHighSchool (@DeMathaCatholic) January 20, 2020

My thoughts and prayers are with the Wootten family because the legendary DeMatha basketball coach is in hospice care. Coach Wootten has touched and influenced tens of thousands of students and athletes in his 46 years at DeMatha. He was a role model for anyone who has ever entered DM’s halls.

– Eric Bickel (@EBJunkies) January 21, 2020

Wootten’s awards

Morgan Wootten was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000. He was the first high school coach to receive the award.

Red Auerbach, the architect and ancillary service manager of the Boston Celtics dynasty, introduced Wootten during his Hall of Fame inauguration.

According to the Naismith Foundation, Morgan Wootten was the No. 1 high school coach of the 20th century.

