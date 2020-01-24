High hospital bill: family asks questions

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Imagine getting ready for bed before suddenly having to send a loved one to the hospital. This is what the Langridge family went through in July 2019 after Jim’s wife had a heart attack.

“It was late, 9 am somewhere over there. An ambulance came to take her to the hospital in the ambulance. She was in the middle of a heart attack, I mean it was not good, “said Langridge.

After arriving at Princeton Community Hospital, Jim’s wife Linda received a heart catheter and was told that she needed to be flown to Roanoke or Charleston for further treatment. As he prepared to fly to Roanoke, Jim said he had signed many forms, but was never told what he was signing.

He said his wife was released after installing a stent and received an invoice from Med-Trans Medical Transport for $ 47,000 three weeks later. He said that he asked his insurance company and the transportation company why the cost was so incredibly high.

“The insurance company explained that the helicopter, even if our insurance at Carilion is a network for us and that the helicopter clearly indicated Carilion, the insurance company says that they are not network”, said Langridge.

Jim said that even though he thought something was going to happen with their case, he hoped it would raise awareness of the issue of high medical costs. He also hopes that his story will inform others before going to the hospital.

“They don’t tell you what you’re signing or they don’t disclose the cost,” said Langridge. “They are just saying that we need you to sign this, we need you to sign this.”

Our sister station, WVNS, contacted Med-Trans Air Medical Transport and Langridge insurance company for a comment. We are waiting for an answer.

LATEST STORIES:

Get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone with the WFXR News app available on Apple and Android.