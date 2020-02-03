Hiding in Plain Sight: Man accused of murder joins police, is caught after 19 years

Mukesh is said to have been involved in a 1997 murder case in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

An accused murder managed to join the police in Uttarakhand and remained seconded to various places in the state, ignoring the authorities for 19 years.

A case under Section 420 of the IPC is registered at the Pantnagar police station against Mukesh Kumar, who works as an agent with the Uttarakhand police.

Mukesh is said to have been involved in a 1997 murder case in Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.

He reportedly applied for recruitment to the state police four years after the 2001 crime, Pantnagar SHO Ashok Kumar said.

Mukesh seems to have been recruited into the armed forces when he changed his original address to Sehdora village of Kichcha in Uttarakhand.

He was currently placed in Almora, the SHO said, adding that appropriate measures would be taken after the investigation was completed.

