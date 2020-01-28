Ay Olivia Jade Giannulli trying to tell us something? Or is he not indifferent to what he seems to be through most of the scandals that unfold him?

The influencer recently returned to Instagram at YouTube – in which he does not seem to have lost a follower despite allegedly embarrassing his involvement in the college admissions scandal – and on Monday posted a picture to the former that may in fact contain a hidden message. Or not.

Video: Confusing Olivia’s First Beauty Tutorial Back To YT

OK, before we get to the evidence behind O.J., here’s some context …

Prosecutors play hardball Lori Loughlin at Mossimo Giannulli throughout the entire Operation Varsity Blues, but they finally broke the big gun last week; as we learned from an insider going to Us Weekly:

“Lori told the team that the U.S. Attorney’s Office will legally use her daughters as stars in the hope of gaining a conviction.”

Yeah. They support Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli to testify AGAINST their parents. As “star witnesses” at least.

Lori and Moss are accused of floating $ 500,000 up USC officers, hidden Rick SingerFake charity, to get their daughters registered as student-athletes – even though they never actually participated in the sport of rowing.

We have long said that we would not buy the alleged scheme could go down without the knowledge of the girls; even their letter of acceptance to the school needs to explain their status as a condition of being on the crew team. We mean, they need to know that there is a lie to keep up the lie, right? So their testimony is likely to be VERY BAD for their parents.

That threat was reportedly a last attempt by the feds to get Giannullis to renew their plea of ​​guilty, but to no avail. On Monday, Aunt Becky and her hubby turned their backs on the court and pleaded not guilty to a superseding indictment that added even the RIGHT charge. They now face 13 counts, including fraudulent mail fraud services, conspiracy to commit federal bribery programs, money laundering, and now filing false taxes. And they still go to the defense where they say that what they are doing is legitimate.

So it looks like Olivia Jade will have to testify against her mother and father in the trial that makes her the latest internal IG pic. Why? Check out the poster he was posing in front of:

(c) Olivia Jade / Instagram

It read:

“I’m my own consultant”

The art piece is quoted Lil Wayne song 6 Foot 7 Foot, but considering that he is in the position of needing a legal consultant, this may be a message about his intentions for the upcoming legal mess he is entering. Then again, his caption is:

“Loves a red lip”

So you know. Maybe that angle is gurl trying to get his best cheekbone lighting? LOLz!

What do you think Olivia Jade is trying to say in this post?

(Photo via Sheri Determan / WENNOlivia Jade / Instagram.)