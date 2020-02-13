Hidden history: Black-owned company in Elmira

ELMIRA, NY (WETM) – Annies and Sterling Property Management are two of the few black companies in Elmira.

“There is a need, a desperate need, and we all want to look beautiful like everyone else,” said Annies owner, Olinda Sapp.

Annies is a local beauty shop that sells all types of hair products, including protective styling tools, shampoo and conditioners, bonnets, and more.

“I like people from all walks of life, so I thought I would continue to do so,” said Sapp.

The original owner of Annies passed the shop over to Olinda after suffering from cancer.

“It is an outstanding feature of this city of Elmira. It is a thriving business and everyone wants to stay beautiful,” said Sapp.

Another local black company is Sterling Property Management, owned by Shaun Marks.

“If you work hard, everything you want to achieve is available. One thing that looks to the future that we’re really prepared for is finding meaning, ”said Marks.

Marks is also the owner of Clemens Square, who wants to work with entrepreneurs to offer Elmira shopping and restaurants.

“One of the things I really like is that we provide real estate to people in the community to have homes at a time when home ownership is going to be exclusive,” said Christa Heyward, Chief Operating Officer of Sterling Property Management ,

“This is just a special opportunity we are using to highlight some of these experiences,” said Heyward.

LATEST STORIES:

With the WFXR News app, which is available on Apple and Android, you get the latest news, weather and sports on your smartphone.