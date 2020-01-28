Hey Google, do my roommates use my smart speaker?

Certification: Public Sector CC0

Research shows that consumers are worried that smart speakers are watching their conversations and their daily lives. Now researchers at the University of British Columbia have found that people are also worried about something else: friends, family and others who may have access to these devices.

The team spoke to 26 Canadian adults who shared common smart speakers at home, including the Amazon Echo, Google Home and Apple HomePod. They found that participants were not only concerned about the safeguarding of their data by the manufacturer or other entities. they also feared possible misuse of the device by the people they really live with and know.

“They were worried that their roommates could order material online, listen to private conversations or access other people’s reminders, calendars and phone contacts,” explained Konstantin Beznosov, a study author who specializes in electronics and computer science. in cyber security at UBC. “Of course, they knew that these actions could be unintentional – such as the child who accidentally used the last attribute to call their parent’s employer, for example.”

Interestingly, the nature of the worry depends on the participant’s “spiritual model” or technical understanding of how smart speakers operate, says lead author Yue Huang, Ph.D. student of electrical engineering and computer science.

“Participants who were very familiar with smart speakers were more concerned about how technology deficiencies could affect the security of their devices,” Huang said. “An example is a smart speaker who at times does not distinguish the voice of the main user from another, which means that it could give people access to information that they should not have.”

However, users with more basic knowledge of how smart speakers work were more focused on their husbands’ potential actions, and this sometimes meant a threat where there was no one.

“One participant who was worried that a family member might call a number was unaware that the feature was not even available on the device,” Huang said, noting that the study was the first to test these mental models for common smart speakers and connects these models with attitudes.

These results show that more effort is needed to improve consumer understanding of smart speakers and make technology more reliable, adds Beznosov.

“One in four US adults and one in five Canadians say they have a smart speaker. People like to be able to broadcast music, get weather forecasts, control other smart devices and receive the news with simple voice commands. technology makers should take these consumer concerns into account and manufacturers should provide more technical support to help users manage their risks. “

The study will be presented in April at the ACM CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computer Systems in Honolulu.

More information:

ACM CHI Conference on Human Factors in Computer Systems: chi2020.acm.org/

