It’s hard to say exactly how long we’ve been waiting for this moment, but Hex Cougar’s the first EP is finally here, now on V1. The 6 tracks EP, Under the Light of a Dying Moon, is hauntingly and shamelessly beautiful Hex Cougar, nailing the sound of the producer at the first try.

Of course, the road to this EP has been long and arduous, and it’s not just the “first try”. But that fight and that fight produced one of the best EPs of the year – I know it was early 2020, but I “I’m speaking from the point of view of the months from now knowing I will think the same thing.

After having already heard “Hourglass” with AWAY and josh pan and “Sacrifice” with Ruby Red, we discovered the four remaining titles, including an intro and collaborations with Luma, Sarah De Warren and Pauline Herr. Proving once again a particular talent for joining the melody to darker patterns, genres range from drums and liquid bass to (“Drowning in My Dreams”), midtempo, to something else less identifiable .

Right now, I can tell you that it’s an EP that will stand the test of time. In years, fans will look back and say, “I have known him since.” You can listen below Under the light of a dying moon.