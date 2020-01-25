Actor Vidyut Jammwal is in Lucknow for “Khuda Hafiz”. He says the timetable was on a roller coaster.

Actor “Commando 3” Vidyut Jammwal started filming the film last October and completed his first program in Uzbekistan. Now the creators started shooting in Mumbai and Lucknow. This will be followed by a final schedule in Manali to ensure that the film is packaged by the first week of February.

Khuda Hafiz: Here’s why Vidyut Jammwal calls a roller coaster shooting

“Uda Khuda Hafiz‘ is a special movie and I fell in love with the script as soon as I heard it. The first program was quite exciting in Uzbekistan. My character is different from what I played in the past. The schedule (Lucknow) is a roller coaster ride and we have great shooting, ”said Vidyut Jammwal.

Director: Faruk Kabir, romantic, action and thriller star Shivaleeka Oberoi, who recently debuted in “Yeh Saali Aashiqui,” opposite Vardhan Puri’s grandmother Amrish Puri.

The film is produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Murlidhar Chhatwani. Pan-India is distributed by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Panorama Films.

