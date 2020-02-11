Here’s why the Trumps don’t go anywhere so quickly

On Monday evening, President Donald Trump gave a sign of praise to his two oldest children at an election rally in New Hampshire.

Trump said this about his daughter Ivanka when he brought her on stage: “A woman who doesn’t know too many people, very powerful, very clever, very beautiful, although I can’t say that because she is my daughter.”

Then when Trump asked the crowd if his eldest son Don Jr. made a “good speech” to warm up the crowd in New Hampshire, the audience responded with chants of “46! 46! “

As in, they want Don Jr. to follow in his father’s footsteps – he will be the 46th President of the United States, probably in 2024 when Trump senior would be temporary.

If you think this is not plausible, ask yourself if this is less plausible than the choice of businessman and reality TV star Donald Trump as president.

And if you think Trumpworld is not already thinking about building the next generation in a political dynasty, let me also point out this quote from Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale: “The Trumps will be a dynasty that will last for decades . “

Or this time from Kellyanne Conway, senior advisor to the White House, about Trump’s children:

“They are undeniably adaptable. When the family business was real estate, they learned contracts and building permits and architecture. Then it was television and they learned this industry. Now, a decade later, they have turned and learned politics.”

Or that of Jonathan V. Last in his very important piece “Trump is Forever”:

“And if you think Trump is retiring to the country to let his children go their own way in the world, you haven’t paid any attention to the history of this family.”

To widen this point, Trump’s inner circle was largely confined to his family long before he came to politics. Some long-standing sycophants were added. All three of his oldest children – Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric – were employed in the family business. (Don Jr. and Eric Trump are now running the Trump organization with their father in the White House.) They also appeared on his various reality TV projects – often literally on the right of their father.

That was transferred to the White House when Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner played an important role in the White House and his sons – especially Don Jr. – appeared as the preferred campaign replacement figure for their father.

Trump himself has never shied away from promoting the possible political future of his children. (Let’s face it: Trump is not afraid of anything.)

About Ivanka, the president said to The Atlantic in 2019: “If she ever wanted to run for the presidency, I think she would be very, very difficult to beat.” Trump added: I wasn’t sure if this was the best time for her would be, but I didn’t know how successful it would be. It created millions of jobs and I had no idea that it would be so successful. “

(Quick fact check: there is no evidence that Ivanka Trump created “millions of jobs.”)

Trump said about Don Jr. when he watched his son in Fox News in 2018: “Don has really turned out well. My people love him.”

According to the New York Times, Don Jr. completed more than 60 events for GOP candidates nationwide in 2018 – for candidates from West Virginia to North Dakota. Along with his father, he was the most sought after republican replacement in the country.

And while Ivanka was shy because of her own interest in taking office, Don Jr. didn’t.

“I definitely enjoy the fight,” he told Bloomberg News in 2019. Trump Jr. added, “We have plenty of time. My father decided at 68 to go into politics. I am 41 and have a lot of time. “

And here’s the thing: Whether Trump wins or loses in 2020, there will definitely be a contingent of dedicated Trump fans looking to inherit his political kingdom in 2024. While Vice President Mike Pence undoubtedly wants to be that person – and has been looking to be that person since he was appointed Vice President in 2016 – doesn’t it make more sense if the heir is actually an heir?

In short, the Trumps won’t go anywhere in the foreseeable future.