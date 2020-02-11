Here’s why the Seattle Seahawks could sign Yannick Ngakoue in 2020 in free agency

In our 2020 version of Finding Free Agents, we will try to answer three questions for each player: why would the Seahawks be interested? What would their contract look like? What is the probability that they will reach the free agency? Throughout the series, we will focus on positions specific to Seattle: wide receiver, tight end, offensive line and EDGE.

What a strange four seasons it was for Yannick Ngakoue with the Jaguars. Drafted a year after 2015’s third overall selection Dante Fowler Jr., the two smugglers made their debut together while Fowler lost his rookie season due to injury. It was immediately obvious that it was Ngakoue, not Fowler, who was the real elite talent. In their 39 games together, Ngakoue totaled 24 bags (and led the league in forced trial and error in 2017) while Fowler recorded 14. Their rivalry reached a boiling point in Jacksonville training camp in 2018, because they had to be separated by teammates. The separation would be permanent a few months later, with Fowler’s trade with the Rams.

Now the Jaguars can find themselves without one of the productive precipitants that came together.

Why would the Seahawks be interested?

Seattle is in desperate need of a rush and Ngakoue is the best pure bag artist to hit the market this spring. His rookie production is huge: 37.5 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, 42 tackles for loss and 85 hits, while playing all but one. Ngakoue hit double-digit bags just once, but his underlying numbers are complementary. His career pressure rate of 11.3% is a better figure over four years than Chandler Jones and Frank Clark, among others. Whether the Seahawks retain Jadeveon Clowney or not, Ngakoue would be an incredibly hard-hitting addition as the team’s LEO.

If Seattle keeps Clowney, however, he and Ngakoue would form a duo of quick and full passes. Clowney rushes close, overwhelmed with power and has an incredibly effective indoor swim movement. Ngakoue has a lightning fast first step, can turn the corner on any tackle and has always finished at the quarterback position. Regardless of the depth behind them, Clowney reduced inside to attack alongside Ngakoue in the rush rush packets would have the ability to overwhelm opposing lines as an energetic duo.

What would Ngakoue’s contract look like?

Make no mistake: Ngakoue will be paid. He is a productive rusher at all levels and has just finished his 24 year season. Despite its enticing physical tools and established production, it is unlikely to reach $ 20 million APY as Demarcus Lawrence and Frank Clark did last year. These two are top defenders in addition to being productive assists, while Ngakoue has never been good enough against the race.

Fortunately for Ngakoue, the facet in which he excels is that which largely rewards the EDGEs. Behind Clark and Lawrence in APY are Trey Flowers ($ 18 million), Cameron Jordan ($ 17.5 million) and Dee Ford ($ 17 million), all of whom have signed new deals or extensions to the last off-season. Jordan is superior to these two players and Ngakoue, while the Jags’ pass defender compares himself to Ford in past production and skills. If it reached the free market, it would equal or (probably) exceed Ford’s average of $ 17 million a year. (After spending a mini-camp and a training camp last season, Ngakoue is said to have refused a short-term extension worth $ 19 million a year.)

The Seahawks can afford to sign Ngakoue this spring and even pair him with Clowney. It would be a huge investment, but it is entirely doable. It probably becomes more likely that Ngakoue will be targeted if Clowney is not selected, but to maximize the two, a pairing would be the way to explore.

Will Ngakoue reach the free agency?

It is surprising, the player being a young and productive pass hunter, that this question is difficult to answer. Logic would suggest that Jacksonville would at least use the tag to hold their rights, but the Jaguars are not always logical. Jacksonville is currently in a bad salary position – almost $ 3.5 million more – but they will make $ 20 million by cutting Marcell Dareus and will be able to release another $ 25.05 million by leaving Calais Campbell, Jake Ryan and Geoff Swaim. The flexibility is there for the Jaguars, if they want to stay in business with Ngakoue, but there is nothing to indicate that this is the case.

If Jacksonville is wise, they will tag Ngakoue and continue working toward a long-term deal with an ultra-talented rusher of the pass. If they allow him access to the free market, Seattle would do well to pursue him aggressively.